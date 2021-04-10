Two providers of electricity to local homes and businesses are seeking permission from the state to increase their rates.
East Kentucky Power Cooperative (EKPC), which generates and transmits wholesale electricity to 16 electric co-ops including South Kentucky RECC, filed its application last Thursday with the Kentucky Public Service Commission (PSC). If approved, SKRECC projects their own rates would increase by about $3.99 or 3.76 percent per month for the average residential member.
With the EKPC filing, SKRECC has also filed an application with the PSC detailing how the adjustment would be passed through its monthly bills to the membership. SKRECC officials note that any additional revenue from this rate increase will go to EKPC, not South Kentucky RECC.
According to a news release, EKPC is asking for the base rate increase -- their first since 2011 -- "to ensure there are sufficient margins to maintain financial strength and reliable service."
"We've worked hard over the past decade with our power supplier to manage costs and improve our cost-competitiveness with other electric utilities in Kentucky," said Ken Simmons, president and CEO of South Kentucky RECC. "This has been accomplished despite the fact that South Kentucky RECC serves rural areas with an average of less than 10 members per mile of electric line, while Kentucky's investor-owned utilities serve 25 customers per mile and municipal electric utilities serve 60 customers per mile."
SKRECC, EKPC and the other 15 electric co-ops are collectively known as Kentucky's Touchstone Energy Cooperatives. Together they have, since 2015, been involved in economic development projects that promise to bring nearly 15,000 new jobs and over $6 billion in new investment to the communities they serve.
In the past year, EKPC and its owner-member cooperatives launched a sustainability initiative they say will ensure the delivery of reliable, affordable and sustainable energy far into the future. As part of that effort, EKPC has set targets to reduce carbon dioxide emissions and increase renewables, and is working with its owner-member co-ops to develop strategies to meet evolving member expectations.
A Public Service Commission hearing has yet to be set for EKPC, which has been given the case number 2021-00103.
Meanwhile Pulaski County's other electric provider, Kentucky Utilities, has filed a new request with sister company Louisville Gas & Electric.
If approved, it would be the third increase for their customers in four years as the companies continue a long-term shift toward fixed charges that residential customers would owe regardless of the amount of electricity or natural gas they consume.
LG&E & KU have said the move to fixed charges is warranted because the utilities face costs that also don't change even if customers use less energy. They also say customers benefit when bills don't fluctuate as much from month to month.
The companies want to increase their customer's bills by raising the basic monthly service charge (a flat fee). For KU customers, the service charge would rise to $18.60 per month. KU's proposal would also raise the average residential electric bill by $12.85 per month, and increase disconnection fees by $9.00.
The LG&E/KU requests will be heard by the PSC in Frankfort from April 26 to April 30, with a short opportunity for public comment on the morning of April 26.
To file public comments, include the case number (2020-00349 KU) in the subject line of your email to psc.info@ky.gov, and provide your full name and place of residence in the body. Commenters can also send comments via mail to the Public Service Commission, 211 Sower Boulevard, Post Office Box 615, Frankfort, KY 40602.
The Kentucky Public Service Commission will also conduct three virtual public meetings (April 14, 15 and 20) to provide information on and receive public comments regarding LG&E/KU Rate Cases. For more information, visit psc.ky.gov.
