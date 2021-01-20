As school districts across the commonwealth prepare for the rollout to vaccinate school employees, Pulaski County Superintendent Patrick Richardson said Tuesday that local vaccinations could begin next week.
"I was told today to expect vaccinations to start with the school district next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday," Richardson said.
In updating school board members during last week's regular meeting, the superintendent said that district officials were working with both the Lake Cumberland District Health Department and Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital to coordinate the vaccination effort. The vaccine is expected to be administered through the hospital's Lake Cumberland Medical Associates office, which will be coming directly to school campuses.
"They will be going to different locations," Supt. Richardson reported.
State officials had required school districts across Kentucky to provide by December 30 a list of employees wanting to be vaccinated. For Pulaski County, Richardson reported that 672 of the county school system's nearly 1,400 employees had opted to be vaccinated through the school effort.
Teachers in Kentucky are included in the second phase of vaccination (1b). In a January 12 webcast, Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack advised that school employees would receive a booster shot four weeks after getting the first dose.
Vaccinations have already begun for K-12 school personnel in some school districts and will continue to ramp up over the next few weeks. Governor Andy Beshear said Thursday the state expects to finish administering initial vaccination doses for K-12 educators and support staff the week of February 1.
"The great news is, we expect to finish first dose vaccinations for school staff the week we said we would start," said Gov. Beshear.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.