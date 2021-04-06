Jack Earnest Reese, age 90, of Nancy, KY, passed away on Thursday, April 1, 2021 in the care of Heartland Hospice Care. Jack was born on May 2, 1930 in Norton, VA, to the late Nelson Reese and Maude Adams Reese. He was a retired Pipe Fitter at the Keebler Company. He was an avid fisherman an…