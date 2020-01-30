Valentine Wing Ding to have music to make the heart swing

Many a Valentine's Day story starts with a bit of serendipity. Arriving at a magical conclusion, even though the road didn't seem to take one there at first.
Take the Valentine Wing Ding, for example.
An upcoming event presented by local non-profit Watershed Arts Alliance, the Valentine Wing Ding will be held on Valentine's Day -- Friday, February 14 -- at the Carnegie Community Arts Center in Somerset.
An occasion built around music and dancing needs someone to perform -- and Watershed thought it had its finger on the pulse of these heart-related festivities.
"We didn't get to have 'BBQ with the Big Band' in August, so we decided we'd do something in the wintertime," said Wynona Padgett, Watershed director. The board settled on a Valentine's Day event with the Somerset Big Band -- but it turned out that was a big week for high school bands in the state, which pulled away many of the bands members and made it so the original plans were a no-go.
Watershed still wanted a similar type of feel for the Wing Ding, however, and started looking around for alternatives. They came up with the Young at Heart Big Band out of Lexington -- a pleasant surprise sure to warm the hearts of all who attend.
"They've been performing since 1980," said Padgett. "It's kind of funny, since they say their average age is 80. Their youngest member is in their 40s."
According to the group's website, youngatheartbigband.com, the ensemble formed as part of the Donovan Scholars Program at the University of Kentucky in 1980, under the direction of Dr. Jessica Davidson, who believed that senior musicians benefitted from participating in musical programs. The band eventually went out on its own, and in 2000 renamed itself the Young at Heart Jazz Band.
But not only does their style fit what Watershed was looking for, so does their philosophy. The band is all-volunteer -- and any money with which they're compensated for playing a gig goes to support aspiring young musicians in the central Kentucky area, including helping them get instruments for school.
"That's very much a big part of Watershed's mission anyway, working with young people and getting them involved in the arts," said Padgett. "There's a two-fold excitement for us: We found a big band, and it involves (different) generations, so that's kind of exciting."
The band plays primarily music from the 1930s and '40s and Big Band Era -- Glenn Miller, Count Basie, that sort of sound. Folks who attend are invited to take to the dance floor -- and if you can stay true to the era with swing dance moves, all the better, noted Padgett.
"The director of the band asked, 'Do you think people will get up and dance?' I said, 'I certainly hope so,'" said Padgett.
Local young singer-songerwriter Will Muse will also perform a set, to provide another musical dimension to the affair, and after the band is done, Looney Tunez Entertainment will have DJ music with which to dance the night away.
Diamondz and Divaz will cater the event, serving up heavy hors d'oeuvres. Dress is "business to semi-formal," noted Padgett -- not t-shirts and Jeans but more slightly more dressy-casual or cocktail, to make the environment "a little fancier."
People can go online to get tickets at artful.ly/store/events/19751 or call Padgett at 606-383-0367. Tickets are $25 per person or $40 per couple.
"A couple can be two friends," noted Padgett. "(The event) is for sweethearts if they want to celebrate Valentine's Day, or if a group of girls want to get together for 'Galentine's Day' or a group of friends, or if someone wants to come by themselves, there's not reason not to come and enjoy the music. If someone wants to get up to dance, I'm sure someone will be there to get up and dance with them."
The event begins at 7 p.m. and doors open at 6:30 p.m. The Valentine Wing Ding s presented by the Don Franklin Somerset Family of Dealerships.
It's the second of a promising line-up of events for Watershed in 2020, starting with last week's Arts Mix & Mingle at Wandering Elm Photography. Coming up later this year from Watershed Arts Alliance is Downtown Art in the Open in May on the judicial plaza, Living Art Land at Flashback Theater Co., and Wigs, Gowns and Showtunes at Jarfly Brewing Co. in September, along with the annual Scary Stories and Other Tales in October at the Shine House.
"What I like is that we got just about every local arts venue involved," said Padgett. "It shows a real collaboration of different organizations."
