Valley Oak/Coin Road to be temporarily closed next week

As part of the ongoing improvement of Ky. 461, a portion of Valley Oak/Coin Road is expected to be closed two days next week.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) announced the road will be closed to through traffic on the west side of the Ky. 461 intersection (mile point 1.2) from Wednesday, August 18, to Thursday, August 19.
During the closure, motorists will detour via Valley Oak Wilburn Road. Detour signs will be posted.
The dates and duration of work may be adjusted for inclement weather or other unforeseeable delays.
Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their own reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application.
Traffic information for the District 8 counties is also available at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict8 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.