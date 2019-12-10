There's a Grinch out there who's apparently determined to keep Christmas from coming to Eubank.
On Saturday, as reported by WKYT-TV, local firefighters found the cords cut to Christmas decorations as they were preparing for this weekend's events at Eubank City Park -- Christmas Cabin from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday then the annual Christmas Parade starting at 4 p.m. on Saturday.
The Eubank Volunteer Fire Department estimated that the lights will cost more than $1,000 to replace. Donations are being accepted on Christmas Cabin nights to help pay for the damage.
This is not the first incident of vandalism for the park. Last month, a Facebook post detailed how spindles had been removed from the caboose. They had been replaced before this latest incident on Saturday.
City officials and volunteers are not giving up on keeping the spirit of Christmas alive in Eubank.
A reward for information leading to the vandal(s) arrest has also been offered. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Eubank Police.
