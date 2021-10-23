Vanover running for District 3 Constable

A political newcomer has announced his candidacy for Constable in District 3.
John Vanover will seek the Republican nomination in the Primary next May. Asked why he was running his first campaign, Vanover responded that while some may not see the position as a necessity, constables can still be of help to local law enforcement -- particularly in large, rural districts where the constable can often get to the scene faster than other first responders.
"I want to assist with the local fire departments and emergency responders," Vanover said. "Anything I can do to assist them, that's what I want to do. I don't want people to think I'll be out there kicking in doors because that's the job of the sheriff's department, police departments and Kentucky State Police. They have the tools to do that, and a lot more training."
In his announcement, Vanover stated, "I believe that our local law enforcement does an excellent job here in Pulaski County but cannot be everywhere. I am retired and will devote my time to serve my district, patrolling randomly as a deterrent and not an alternative to 911 and local law enforcement."
Leaving the more serious matters to law enforcement, Vanover said that he feels he'd be an asset to the county as a constable. An Army veteran, Vanover told the Commonwealth Journal that he has worked as a civilian officer in various positions along the East Coast as well as for for the federal Transportation Security Administration training airport screeners across the country.
Upon moving to Kentucky 11 years ago, Vanover served as a representative scheduling and coordinating funeral services for veterans at Camp Nelson National Cemetery. He currently volunteers with the American Red Cross' Hero Care Network to help military members, veterans and their families in emergency situations.
If elected, Vanover said his constituents would be able to email him their concerns in the district and expectations for him. "I expect to be held accountable by the people," he said.
The candidate added he's not interested in participating in any smear campaigns as the election cycle gets underway. "If you can't win on your own merits, I don't feel you should be running," he said.
Vanover and his wife Lisa make their home in the Woodstock community. They attend Cumberland Church of Christ.
