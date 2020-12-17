The checks are in the mail.
Mark Vaught, election coordinator for Pulaski County, said he personally mailed checks to poll workers at the November 3 General Election.
"I've got two or three complaints from people who say they haven't got their checks," said Vaught. "The checks were mailed Tuesday, December 8," assured Vaught. He emphasized a check was mailed to Mrs. Ray Hall, whose husband complained to the Commonwealth Journal his wife has not received her pay. Hall, obviously frustrated, fussed that he is been unable to talk with anyone at the courthouse about the situation.
Vaught blamed what he said was erratic mail delivery. Those checks have been mailed, he repeated.
Hall said he has worked for years as a precinct officer " … but I didn't this year because I was under the weather." His wife did work at the Shopville super precinct, he said. Precinct officers, combined with pay for attending an election school, get $175 a day for precinct duties.
"People could sure use that money," Hall concluded.
Pulaski County Clerk Linda Burnett said 102 checks were mailed to poll workers … including the three or four who haven't got their checks. "Once they get in the mail, there's not much we can do."
Burnett said Vaught brought her a list of the checks he mailed. "The names of poll workers who haven't received checks were on this list," she emphasized.
Pulaski County Board of Elections, during the 2020 election cycle, consolidated 56 voting locations into six super precincts during the primary and 10 super precincts during the General Election. Early voting began October 13 and super precincts were open three weeks before the General Election.
Each precinct has four officers -- clerk, sheriff and two judges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.