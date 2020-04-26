Venters helps Eubank couple adopt in remote ceremony

Kathy McDonald Choate and her husband Ken were three days away from becoming the adoptive parents of her 12-year-old granddaughter Kamryn when the Kentucky Supreme Court shut down in-person, non-emergency hearings due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The order came down on March 16 (initially through April 10 and now extended through May 31); the Choates' hearing had been set for the following Wednesday. They had raised Kamryn for more than nine years, the last of which was spent going through the adoption process following the 2016 death of Kamryn's mother.
The Choates were concerned about waiting out the pandemic. What would happen to Kamryn if something happened to them?
"There's so much risk right now, if one of us got sick or anything, that she could go to a family that she's never known," Kathy said. "That was a fear.…[Kamryn] had this worry herself because she was old enough to enough to know that if something happened to me or my husband Ken, her security blanket wouldn't be there."
Kathy asked their attorney Ted Palmer to seek a video conference hearing, something that court officials have become more adept at in recent weeks to expand beyond emergency hearings.
"When we went to her, she scheduled us immediately," Kathy said of Family Court Judge Jane Venters. "I just think that speaks so much of her to move ahead so quickly.…I feel like she went over and above."
The hearing was conducted through Skype this past Thursday with the Judge Venters on the bench in the Pulaski Judicial Center, the Choate family at home in Eubank and Palmer in his Louisville office. Kathy said it just took about 15 minutes.
"Uncontested adoptions lend themselves well to Skype," Judge Venters said, adding that she does look forward to returning to in-person adoptions because of the ceremonial aspect. "I really miss seeing the families and seeing the children because that's one of the most positive things we do.…But I certainly understand why a family would want to forego that to be able to get it done -- especially anticipating a substantial delay.…I was happy to do it."
The family is happy too.
"Kamryn is floating on Cloud 9," Kathy said, "and we are on Cloud 9 because there is so much relief there to us because we don't have to worry now."
With the adoption completed, the family celebrated Kamryn's new birthday. Kathy said she'll now have two. Once the pandemic restrictions have been lifted, the family plans to travel to Florida -- delayed from the sixth-grader's Spring Break.
"Kamryn is a wonderful child," Kathy continued. "She is the light of our lives, and nothing could have happened better in our lives than what happened [Thursday]. We couldn't be prouder."
Of Judge Venters, Kathy said she just wanted to bring attention to the job the judge is doing to help others. "She's really helped us," she said, "and given us the gift of a lifetime."
