Vermont man pleads not guilty to charges in altercation with police

A Vermont man has pleaded not guilty to several charges related to a Friday night altercation with law enforcement.
Cody J. Rozell, 26, of Rutland, Vermont, was arraigned Monday morning in Pulaski District Court on charges of third-degree Assault (Police or Probation Officer), Resisting Arrest, second-degree Disorderly Conduct, third-degree Terroristic Threatening, Menacing, third-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (drug unspecified) and Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place (first and second offense).
The charges stem from an incident that began around 9:15 p.m. Friday night in the parking lot of Cash Express and Sav-Rite Pharmacy South at the corner of US 27 and Boat Dock Road.
According to Rozell's arrest citation, officers were responding to a suspicious person complaint. Upon arrival, Burnside Police Officer Matt Brown encountered Rozell sitting in the driver's seat of a 2011 GMC Acadia.
Rozell reportedly refused to roll down his window and locked his door. When Pulaski County Deputy Sheriff Marcus Harrison arrived, according to the citation, he attempted to gain entry to the vehicle through an unlocked passenger door but Rozell still refused to exit.
According to the citation, when Dep. Harrison attempted to gain wrist control of the man, Rozell fought back by grabbing the deputy's throat. Harrison was able to break the hold and unsuccessfully deploy his taser.
As Dep. Harrison got out of the vehicle, according to the citation, Ofc. Brown deployed pepper spray -- causing Rozell to climb over into the back seat. Believing the man may have been reaching for a weapon, the officers retreated and called for backup.
Upon arrival of other officers, the citation states, Rozell continued to refuse getting out of the SUV. Somerset Police officers Scott Marlar and Logan Warren then used nonlethal bean bags fired via shotgun to break out the back and side windows of the vehicle.
According to the citation, PCSO Lieutenant Bobby Jones was the first to make contact with Rozell, who continued to resist as he was brought down to the ground to be handcuffed.
Prior to booking, according to the citation, Rozell was transported to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital for treatment of at least one laceration. He reportedly continued to threaten deputies while there.
During a search of Rozell's vehicle, Dep. Harrison reported finding a container with three Alprazolam pills.
Dep. Harrison served as the arresting officer. Also assisting at the scene were deputies Logan Starnes and Austin Swartz.
Rozell was booked into the Pulaski County Detention Center around 3 a.m. Saturday morning and remained lodged there as of Monday afternoon. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Pulaski District Court on October 28.
