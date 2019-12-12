Vick deserved a second chance -- but he doesn't deserve to be honored

When Michael Vick first hit the NFL as an Atlanta Falcon, he was a breath-taking curiosity.
We'd seen quarterbacks with big arms, and we'd seen quarterbacks who could run. But Vick had a cannon and, in 2006, became a 1,000-yard rusher.
He was unique.
He also burned down his career in a more grotesque fashion than anyone not named Ray Rice.
Vick missed the 2007 and 2008 seasons because he was spending 18 months in federal prison for his role in a dog-fighting ring.
The quarterback ran Bad Newz Kennels, which housed and trained over 50 pit bull dogs, staged dog fights, killed dogs, and ran a high stakes gambling ring with purses up to $26,000. Dogs were executed because they were poor performers. Dogs were trained to maim each other viciously.
Vick's crimes were heinous and disgusting, but he was permitted to re-enter the NFL in 2009. He finished out his career in rather non-dramatic (and non-spectacular) fashion.
To his credit, Vick has become an unlikely animal-rights activist, working with the Humane Society of the United States to toughen the very animal cruelty laws he shattered.
He seems sincere, and I applaud him for his change in life direction. The guy lost everything -- his career never was really the same after his return and he was forced into financial ruin during a time when untold riches could have been his.
The left-handed, controversial former signal-caller is back in the news after the NFL designated him as an honorary legends captain for this year's Pro Bowl.
While Vick has worked to make amends for his horrid crimes, many people have not forgotten them -- various petitions are circulating with a total of about a million signatures demanding the NFL drop Vick as a captain, whose duties include "mentoring" current players.
I believe in second chances, and Vick was certainly given one. The NFL didn't have to allow him to return to the field. And Fox Sports doesn't have to employ him as an analyst.
While I don't begrudge Vick's post-prison affiliation with the NFL, I have to draw the line with honoring the guy at the Pro Bowl.
Again, the term is "honorary legends captain." I think those designations should go to men with exemplary character and players who are true legends.
Vick's crimes against animals disqualify him for the latter, in my view, and his career numbers fall short of remotely referring to him as a "legend."
Let's not confuse Vick's infamy with him being gridiron royalty. He isn't.
Vick was a freak of nature with amazing God-given physical gifts. But that didn't translate to him emerging as one of the league's best quarterbacks -- and that was before his legal woes. He actually posted his two best seasons in terms of passing yardage after his return. Then he quietly was relegated to finishing out his career as a nondescript backup.
I congratulate Michael Vick for realizing the horror of his past deeds. I think it's swell that he works to battle animal cruelty.
But let's stop right there. Vick doesn't need to be honored at the Pro Bowl. He simply doesn't deserve it in any way, shape or form.
JEFF NEAL is the Editor of the Commonwealth Journal. Reach him at jneal@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @jnealCJ.
