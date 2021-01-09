With the number of COVID-19 cases continuing to soar, Wayne County Schools announced Wednesday that distance learning would continue through January 29 for all students. The school district hopes to return to in-person instruction February 1.
Meanwhile, Wayne County's weekly distribution of meals for youth -- 18 years old and younger -- continued Friday curbside in front of the high school. During the week, school kitchens all worked as one, creating seven days worth of breakfast and lunch meals.
"Nutrition specialists have become quite proficient at creating a variety of all types of meals," Public Relations Director Linda Jones said. "Some are home-cooked and packaged in trays covered with a film lid and then frozen."
Others can easily be microwaved and some are 'shelf stable' meals that are packed up by the cafeteria staff. Weekend meals include items needed to prepare a recipe, appearing in a handout, so families can enjoy preparing the meal together.
"The Wayne County School District Food Service Department has done a phenomenal job feeding children by partnering with the Transportation Department who delivered meals door to door," Jones added.
They delivered hot Thanksgiving and Christmas meals to students on bus routes throughout the county -- as a special treat -- since children look forward to the two events during first semester.
During the pandemic, nutrition specialists have offered many drive-thru, curbside pickup options from campus. The school cooks have made sure students are getting access to school meals, especially during virtual days.
"This wonderful federal program is very appreciated by our children," Jones said. "We are so thrilled that the summer feeding program has been extended, so we can better meet their needs."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.