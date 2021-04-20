Volunteers needed for Thursday's Clean Sweep

Just in time for this weekend's first Somernites Cruise of the season, the Somerset-Pulaski County Clean Sweep is back for the community to put forth our best impression.
"We are so excited to welcome back car enthusiasts this weekend, but we need to make sure our roads look their best, so the Clean Sweep on Thursday, April 22, is very important this year," said Tammie Nazario of PRIDE, one of the event organizers.
Nazario explained that roadside litter may be more prevalent since COVID restrictions kept local cleanup crews off the roads for most of last year. "They are getting back to work now," she said, "but volunteers are need to help get this job done before tourism season starts.
"If businesses, schools and churches will clean their road frontages, we can make a huge impact," she said.
Clean Sweep volunteers are being asked to pick up litter between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. this Thursday, which is also Earth Day.
Volunteers are encouraged to pre-register by contacting PRIDE at 677-6150 or pride@centertech.com. They can choose the spot they will clean, or they can let PRIDE choose the spot where they are most needed.
On Thursday, pre-registered volunteers will pick up their trash bags, safety vests and gloves at The Center for Rural Development between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m.
Volunteers who cannot pre-register are welcome to participate. They should register on Thursday between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. at The Center for Rural Development where they will be assigned a location to clean and receive their cleanup supplies.
The Somerset-Pulaski County Clean Sweep is organized by PRIDE, Pulaski County Recycling Center, Somerset-Pulaski County Economic Development Authority, Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce, City of Somerset, Somerset-Pulaski County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 8, and Waste Connections of Kentucky.
The Clean Sweep is part of the PRIDE Spring Cleanup campaign across 42 counties of southern and eastern Kentucky. The region-wide PRIDE Spring Cleanup is sponsored by Outdoor Venture Corp.
"As a bonus for local elementary, middle and high school students who volunteer any time this week, they will be entered in a drawing for prizes, including two $500 cash prizes, SomerSplash passes and gift cards," Nazario added. "To qualify, the student needs to register at pride@centertech.com, pick up three bags of litter before April 23 and post photos of their cleanup with #spctriplesweep."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.