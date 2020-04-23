Secretary of State Michael G. Adams announced this week the deadline for voter registration ahead of the June 23 primary elections has been moved from April 20 to May 26. Because of the COVID-19 crisis, 2020 primaries, normally May 19, were delayed five weeks.
Gov. Andy Beshear, during his daily coronavirus briefings last week, said he sees no way a normal election can be held June 23. Average age of poll workers in Kentucky is 65, a vulnerable age for the pandemic disease, and the governor said he is not going to put poll workers at risk.
Pulaski County has 56 voting places which during a normal election requires four poll workers at each precinct, a total of 224. No decision has been announced as to an alternate type of voting during the upcoming primaries.
Adams, in an e-mail sent to media Tuesday, said " ... voter registration has leveled at a time when it's difficult to conduct a voter registration drive. "I've taken action to delay the voter registration deadline for the primary election to May 26. I strongly encourage -- and will use the resources of my office to encourage Kentuckians to register to vote online, at GoVoteKy.com."
Kentucky saw a flatline in voter registration for the month of March, with the state holding a total of 3,469,912 registrants as of March 31. This is a 0.01 percent increase since February 29, or only 504 additional voters.
Democratic registrants represent just more than 48 percent of the electorate with 1,679,132 registered voters. Democratic registration dropped by 914, since February 29, a 0.05 percent decrease.
Republican registrants total 1,484,062, or almost 43 percent of voters, with a small increase of 976 registered voters, a gain of 0.07 percent since February 29. Almost 9 percent of voters are listed under other affiliations, with an additional 442 voters added to their totals, a 0.14 percent increase.
Pulaski County has 33,893 registered Republicans, an increase of 252 since last November's General Election. There are 10,778 registered Democrats in Pulaski County, some 86 less than eligible in November.
Also, Pulaski County has 2,404 registrants under an OTHER designation, other than Democratic or Republican. There are 1,139 Independents, 109 Libertarians, 12 members of the Green Party, 6 members of the Constitution Party, 1 member of the Reform Party and 1 member of the Socialist Workers Party. Some 25,603 females and 22,722 males are registered in Pulaski County.
