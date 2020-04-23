Somerset, KY (42501)

Today

Rain in the morning. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with light rain possible. Low 52F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.