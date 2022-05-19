Voter turnout in Pulaski County on par with officials' estimate

Some 15,329 of Pulaski County's 50,376 registered voters cast their ballots in the May Primary after the results were in Tuesday night.
Both the turnout and number of registered voters are higher this year than they were during the last countywide primary election back in 2018. Given that, the actual percentage for voter turnout was around the same for both elections -- roughly 30 percent.
It's the low end of the 30-35 percent projection which Pulaski County Clerk Linda Burnett estimated as in-person absentee voting got underway two weeks ago. As that balloting gave way to no excuse early voting, turnout was relatively light compared to what it had been during the 2020 Presidential election -- when the accommodations made due to the Covid pandemic not only resulted in record high turnout locally but also a situation in which more people voted early than actually on Election Day.
Pulaski Elections Coordinator Mark Vaught reported at the start of the week that 4,163 took advantage of early voting this time and by the end of Tuesday, it was determined that the majority of voters -- 10,192 -- had actually cast their ballots on Election Day.
That was up from the 9,000 that Vaught, who hadn't returned messages for comment Wednesday, had predicted on Monday based on lighter than expected early voting traffic.
"We did have a good turnout," Burnett said of Tuesday's voting. "I was really surprised and happy that everyone got out and voted like they did yesterday. With the low turnout for the early voting, it was getting us a little concerned about what the turnout was going to be."
The changes in voting procedure since the 2018 midterms have been not only confusing to some voters but frustrating to some local election officials.
"It's been hard for us to know how to plan and prepare for it," Burnett said.
The local Primary didn't go off entirely smoothly.
First came a scheduling conflict which prompted a last-minute relocation of the combined precincts center at Shopville to be moved from the old gymnasium to the current elementary gym.
Then the C104 precinct's (Som 4B Meece Middle) 1,539 voters were erroneously coded in the county's e-Poll system from the state level as county voters when 1,526 are eligible to vote in City of Somerset races. The issue was corrected quickly after it was brought to the attention of election officials.
Finally reports came in on Tuesday afternoon that Shopville had run out of ballots -- some indicating more than once, which Burnett disputed Wednesday.
"There was only one time that we ran out of ballots," she said, explaining that it only affected one precinct (Mayfield) and that ballots were sent to the location within 30 minutes advising the clerk's office.
Burnett believes rumors of a second incident were a ploy to "make everything look bad…That was pretty upsetting yesterday afternoon to know that someone was trying to do stuff like that."
The county clerk explained that the ballots weren't just needed at Shopville but also at any of the three voting centers that all eligible voters could choose.
"At preparation time, you don't know how many people are going to vote and at what place," Burnett noted. "There were just more voters on Election Day that voted that one ballot than was anticipated. There was no funny stuff like some are trying to put out."
Burnett added that judging by some of the emails she'd received, other counties had also faced issues. Lexington area media were reporting that some Fayette County voters had also received wrong ballots.
"It's something that's not always on just one clerk," Burnett said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.