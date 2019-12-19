Voters should decide Trump's fate, not Congress

Partisan politics (and politicians) are about as predictable as the sun rising in the east and setting in the west.
You get two very different versions of reality -- one side (backed by their news channel) blithers on about one thing while the other (backed with their news channel) says the polar opposite.
The impeachment of President Donald Trump, for all intents and purposes, is a waste of time and a waste of resources.
And I say that, not necessarily because I believe Trump is a saint. I don't.
Did he mine for dirt on Joe Biden and his family? Maybe so.
Have other presidents (and politicians at nearly every level) been guilty of back-door deals and shady maneuvering? Absolutely. They're politicians -- it's in their DNA.
The fact that a group of politicians are claiming another politician is corrupt is farcical.
We knew weeks ago exactly what would happen in Washington. The Democrat-controlled House will vote to impeach Trump. And in 2020, the Republican-controlled Senate will acquit him.
No amount of "evidence" or political posturing will change the result. There is virtually no chance that Donald Trump will be removed from office.
And you know what, he shouldn't be. Not by Congress, anyway.
There's no debating that Trump is a divisive presence. His churlish behavior and ridiculous tweet storms have defined his presidency.
But we elected him. And guess what -- in less than a year, we will get to go to the polls and decide whether we want to retain him as our leader or give him a big "You're fired!"
That's where Trump's fate should be decided -- at the polls next November by American voters.
JEFF NEAL is the Editor of the Commonwealth Journal. Reach him at jneal@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @jnealCJ.
