Waitsboro Recreation Area closed temporarily for road repairs

The Waitsboro Recreation Area is closed until next Thursday for roadway repairs.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announced that the parking lot and boat ramp — a popular Lake Cumberland access point — would be inaccessible to the public starting Friday but would reopen at 8 a.m. Thursday, March 25.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet's District 8 office is making the repairs, which the Corps said will benefit boaters and campers visiting the recreation area.
As alternatives during the closure, Lakeview Boat Ramp and General Burnside Island State Park Boat Ramp are available for public use during the closure.
For additional information, contact the Lake Cumberland Natural Resource Manager’s Office at 606-679-6337.
