Somerset Community College is officially part of one of the nation's best scholastic families.
The Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) -- of which SCC is a part, one of 16 institutions --has been recognized as one of the top 10 community college systems in the U.S. by the website WalletHub, a personal finance site.
It's the second straight year for KCTCS to achieve this distinction, and they outranked all neighboring states in the study.
SCC came in at no. 9 on the list.
"I'm excited about it," said Dr. Carey Castle, President of SCC. "I think it's one of those things that demonstrates all the work that not only SCC but all the colleges in the system have done over the last several years, in keeping with student success and the cost of programs. It's nice to be acknowledged and validated, so I'm quite excited about it."
Though Castle is relatively new to SCC, succeeding the retired Dr. Jo Marshall prior to the 2018-19 school year, he knows that even before he arrived, "KCTCS has been engaged in an active role trying to figure out how to best serve students and how to best move the college forward at the same time."
That includes putting a focus on the GED Pkys origram "focusing on the realities of the budget," and curriculum-centered efforts, "and just in general working hard to make sure our students come first," he noted.
Out of 710 colleges, SCC placed in the top 200, coming in at 196. Some in the KCTCS system helped buoy KCTCS even high, as Hopkinsville Community College was no. 18 and Madisonville Community College was no. 28 on WalletHub's list.
The rankings were based on 19 metrics in three key areas: cost and financing, education outcomes and career outcomes. Data used for the rankings were collected from the National Center for Education Statistics, CNBC, U.S. Department of Education, Council for Community & Economic Research and College Measures.
"We're very proud to be in the top 10 in the nation once again," said KCTCS President Jay K. Box. "Our mission is to improve the quality of life and employability of Kentuckians. Rankings like this show we are moving in the right direction as far as accessibility, cost and results."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.