WASHINGTON BOUND: Tapp starts new job on Monday

Thanksgiving is a time for counting our blessings, and perhaps no Pulaski Countian has more of an opportunity than Judge David Tapp.
Having just last Friday taken the oath of office as the newest judge for the United States Court of Federal Claims, Judge Tapp sat down with the Commonwealth Journal earlier this week to take stock of his legal career here in Somerset and look ahead to what the future holds.
"It was a very nice little ceremony with half a dozen judges in attendance," Judge Tapp said of his being sworn in by Margaret Sweeney, Chief Judge of the U.S. Court of Federal Claims, "followed by meetings with various members of the court and staff."
Now that he's officially a federal judge, Tapp will hit the ground running next Monday with an initial assignment of some 40 cases. Plus he has to hire a staff. He anticipates that he won't actually be presiding over hearings until after the Christmas break.
Judge Tapp is now one of 16 judges who serve 15-year terms. The U.S. Court of Federal Claims is authorized to hear primarily money claims founded upon the Constitution, federal statutes, executive regulations, or contracts, express or implied in fact, with the United States. Though headquartered in Washington, DC, the court has national jurisdiction -- allowing judges to travel all over the nation to hear cases for the convenience of litigants.
In his time as a local Circuit Judge, Tapp has made a name for himself overseeing a drug court that has become a national model, helping provide new opportunities for drug abusers who find themselves in the legal system. When he was nominated to the federal bench by President Donald Trump back in March, Judge Tapp called his selection for the federal claims court "surprise," but a "welcome" one.
Though the nomination process took months, he noted that it wasn't as partisan as it may have appeared in print or on screen. "I have nothing but praise for how I was treated throughout the process," Tapp said.
In preparation for what is widely regarded as a very intellectual court, with tremendous fiscal impact on the U.S. and complicated civil litigation, Judge Tapp said court officials provided him with materials to review early on in the nomination process. Plus, "I have read and/or watched pretty much every single thing that I've been able to look at regarding the court," he added.
"Many of the issues are the same issues that judges everywhere face," Tapp continued, "but the Court does have some unique areas, and that's where I've tried to spend more of my time. Having said all that, it will be a steep learning curve. That's one of the things I'm kind of excited about. I think we all need new challenges. It'll be fun to have some different experiences."
In addition to getting his office in order, the judge must also set up a new home. Tapp and his wife Debbie have rented in Arlington, Virginia. It's yet to be completely furnished. "We had to sit on the floor to eat our dinner," he laughed when recounting last week's trip. "It was like being 21 and newly married again…The very basics, but that's okay. You've got to start out somewhere."
The Tapps will be living about seven miles from the judge's new office in Washington DC. That may sound close but can translate to a near two-hour commute given the traffic in our nation's capital.
"I like to get to work really early," Judge Tapp laughed. "Frankly I hope to beat the traffic in the morning and leave before afternoon rush hour."
But the relatively easy traffic flow certainly won't be the only thing that Judge Tapp misses about Somerset. He reminisced about his career both as an attorney and later as judge.
"Some of the things I'm proudest of go back to when I was practicing as a prosecutor," Tapp said of playing a role in justice being served. "There were two or three cases that were particularly meaningful to me. There are victims who still maintain contact with me from 23-24 years ago…[T]hose things naturally have a prolonged and expected impact."
Those moments have extended into Tapp's time on the bench, where he has been humbled to be asked to eulogize someone who's case he had heard. Such tragedy can be somewhat tempered by moments of levity that often occurs in the courtroom.
"There's so many of those moments where the good nature of people far outweighs all the horrible tragedy you hear about…," the judge said, recalling another instance of being asked to finalize an adult adoption.
"Child adoptions are commonplace and really happy things," Tapp continued. "This person was probably 35 or 40 years old, and the people who had raised him wanted to adopt him at that late point. Wow, that is such an expression of love and commitment! That kind of thing stays with you."
Ironically, Judge Tapp didn't dream as a child of arguing cases or presiding over them. He started out in law enforcement, and only went to law school to further his career in that field.
"I figured out along the way that it looked like something I would enjoy," he recalled.
Tapp came to Somerset from the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Western Kentucky District, where he supported financial crime prosecutions, to be an Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney. Then in private practice, he largely focused on federal criminal defense work. Though he "thoroughly enjoyed that," Tapp decided to run for office of 28th Judicial District Judge in 2004.
Having won that race, Judge Tapp was only on the bench for eight months before Governor Ernie Fletcher appointed him as Circuit Judge in 2005 following the death of Judge Robert Gillum.
"None of that was what I had envisioned as a young man," Tapp said. "I just thought I would stay in law enforcement. None of us know, obviously, where our lives are going to take us.
"There's a plan, and it's usually not the one that we think it is."
The three things most worthwhile for Tapp as a judge have been the relationship between the court and the bar, personal satisfaction in what he hopes will be a long-lasting impact in providing meaningful treatment for substance use disorder, and guiding the education of other trial judges.
"I've practiced in a number of states and all throughout Kentucky," Judge Tapp said, "and we have very solid and ethical lawyers in this area who are committed to their clients and zealous in their representation. That has been a huge blessing a judge."
Tapp's praise extended to his staff, drug court staff and volunteers, as well as colleagues on the local bench. "We just have a really strong court system," he said.
Of the 28th Judicial Circuit Drug Court, Judge Tapp said, "We've led the way not only throughout Kentucky but nationally in many respects. We've helped thousands of people directly and indirectly while committing to the idea that people also have to be accountable for their own conduct. Those two goals are not inconsistent with each other.
"I would hope that this part of Kentucky will remain committed to those ideas," he added.
Tapp called it "a huge honor to be selected by your fellow judges to see to their continuing education needs" involving evidence or procedure, decorum and court culture, and ethics.
"Kentucky's judicial education is nationally regarded," Tapp said, "and it has been my privilege to serve the circuit and family court judges throughout the state."
As Judge Tapp starts this new chapter, he looks back on the journey so far with fondness.
"There have been lots and lots of wonderful moments," he said. "Some funny, some heartfelt and touching. It's been an awfully lot of fun."
