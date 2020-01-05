Washington County man indicted on drug charges

A joint investigation by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, Eubank Police Department and Kentucky State Police has led to the indictment of a Washington County man for drug-related charges.
Terry Lee Goodin, 36, of Springfield, Kentucky, has been charged by the Pulaski County Grand Jury with first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (more than 2 grams of methamphetamine), first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance and second-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance.
The charges stem from an August 12 operation in which law enforcement was attempting to locate Goodin due to several outstanding warrants. The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office reported at the time that Goodin was located at a residence on Norwood Drive. He was reportedly placed under arrest as he attempted to flee out the back door upon officers' arrival.
During a subsequent search, Pulaski County Deputy Sheriff Marcus Harrison discovered $806 cash in Goodin's pocket as well as approximately five grams of suspected methamphetamine, several pills believed to be suboxone and two needles, according to the sheriff's office.
Goodin was lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center but was released September 5 on bond as the case remained pending in Pulaski District Court. Court records indicate he has yet to be served with the indictment filed on December 9.
