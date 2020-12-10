Wayne County Detention sharing analyzer for rapid COVID-19 testing with Pulaski County

According to the latest round of COVID-19 testing conducted Saturday night at the Wayne County Detention Center, Jailer Ronnie Ellis said, only one inmate tested positive out of 21 inmates and 10 employees tested.
The inmate reportedly mentioned during his book-in screening that he might be positive, due to a family member.
Ellis said the jail was set up this week for rapid testing with results in 15 minutes and Wayne County will be sharing their analyzer with Pulaski County Detention Center personnel. Normally, the COVID-19 tests are conducted, then bagged up and mailed in with results in 24 to 72 hours. Now, Pulaski County can bag up their tests and bring them to the nurse at the Wayne County Jail for analysis in less than 30 minutes.
Ellis also talked of extra precautions being taken as new prisoners are brought into the jail. The general population areas inside the facility house 15 to 20 inmates in one cell and do not allow for social distancing.
Pulaski County Jailer Anthony McCollum said Wednesday that a total of 25 PCDC employees had either tested positive or had to be quarantined during their recent outbreak.
"Some are beginning to come back to work," he said, adding that no other inmates have tested positive beyond the initial dozen reported. "We were blessed in that the inmates had either no or very little symptoms."
The outbreak, however, was enough to demonstrate the jail's need for rapid testing -- leading to the partnership with Wayne County. McCollum added that he had spoken with Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley about using CARES funding to conduct the testing -- and opening it up to first responders as well.
"That's been approved," Jailer McCollum said, "so all a first responder has to do is come to the jail and see a member of the nursing staff. I think the analyzer will help give us a quick response."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.