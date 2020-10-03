We know that COVID-19 is easily transmittable, so it's not surprising that a whole family might come down with the novel coronavirus.
That's exactly what has happened to a family of seven from Wayne County.
The first member to be diagnosed was dad Scott Godsey, who was contacted on Sunday, September 20, by his employer that two of his co-workers had tested positive after they all had worked together the day before. When Scott was tested that Monday, it came back positive.
"With him, he just had aches and pains," wife Mariah said, comparing the symptoms to flu.
Mariah herself became ill on Friday, September 25, but she hoped it was a sinus infection and didn't go to the doctor. By last Monday morning, however, middle daughter Gabriella started running a fever. Taking Gabriella for treatment, Mariah also decided to be tested. Both tests came back positive.
Mariah then noticed that Gabriella's twin brother Garrett was having joint pain -- crying when he tried to do certain things. Having been born prematurely four years ago, the twins were at highest-risk for complications due to other health problems.
"Gabriella has a trach[eotomy] along with chronic heart and lung disease," Mariah explained. "Garrett has issues but not as bad. They're non-verbal so it's hard to know really what hurts with them."
Luckily, the mom continued, Gabriella's fever has been slight and Garrett also seems to be doing fairly well with no fever and a slight cough.
But with the novel nature of the virus, COVID-19 has continued to wend its way through the family. When the Commonwealth Journal spoke to Mariah on Friday, she was in the parking lot of the family's doctor's office waiting for her oldest and youngest daughters, six-year-old Mattie and two-year-old Thalia, to be tested. Those results were also positive Friday afternoon.
"Mattie's been complaining with a headache and a fever then Thalia started with a fever," Mariah said.
That leaves only older son Bently Jones, age 7, as being free from the virus so far. As parents to such young children, Mariah noted that it wasn't really possible for her and Scott to isolate from their kids. Prior to testing positive, however, the family had worn masks and done their best to social distance particularly out of concern for the twins' health. Scott and Mariah had also opted for their older kids to do distance learning with Wayne County Schools.
"They hadn't been in a store for over five months," Mariah said of the children. "When [the state] said they could do school, I said, 'Nope, I'm just going to keep them home' to try to keep them well and healthy but instead it found us."
If there's been any luck involved with getting sick in the pandemic, Mariah said at least the older kids could continue their lessons online and weren't missing two weeks worth of school. She did urge everyone to wear masks and social distance as well as "religiously wash their hands" and use sanitizer.
As the family remains in quarantine, rotating between Tylenol and Motrin to ease the fever as well as aches, Mariah said that relatives and friends have been wonderful to drop off items they may need.
"They've been cooking for us and bringing meals by," she said. "We've just dealt with it the best we can."
