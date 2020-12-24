A Monticello man's domestic violence case has been waived to the Wayne County Grand Jury.
Tommy R. Frost, 54, was arrested Saturday on charges of alcohol intoxication in a public place, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence), three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, third-degree terroristic threatening and first-degree strangulation.
The charges stem from a domestic call which Wayne County deputies Joe Horne and Jerry Meadows responded to on Candi Lane. According to Sheriff Tim Catron, deputies arrived to find Frost "standing outside with blood on his hands and clothing."
"The victim was located sitting inside a vehicle," Sheriff Catron continued, "and the investigation revealed she had allegedly been hit numerous times and strangled."
Frost's wife told deputies that Frost had assaulted her and when she retreated to car, he followed. He reportedly threatened to kill her fired rounds from two different guns while they were sitting inside the vehicle.
The deputies recovered two handguns and Frost was lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.
On Monday, the Commonwealth Journal asked Sheriff Catron about the surge in cases involving strangulation charges recently.
"It is a little unusual as to how many we've had lately," the sheriff responded. "I can think of the last three off hand. Two of them are drug-related and the last one is alcohol.
"One thing that's happened, the law has changed some on strangulation making it a felony without any injury," Catron continued, "and now deputies are more out to use the charge."
Frost pleaded not guilty to the charges during his arraignment Monday morning and the case was waived to the grand jury. He is currently free on a $10,000 surety bond.
