Wayne County man charged with trying to kill officer

A Wayne County man is facing multiple felonies after trying to flee from a traffic stop Wednesday evening.
Logan Jarrord Criswell, 32, of Monticello, has been charged with Attempted Murder of a Police Officer, Kidnapping (with Serious Physical Injury), first-degree Strangulation, second-degree Assault (Domestic Violence), first-degree Wanton Endangerment (Police Officer), first-degree Wanton Endangerment, Resisting Arrest, first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (2 or more grams of methamphetamine), third-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (first offense, 2-120 dosage units of unspecified drug), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and the traffic violation of Excessive Windshield/Window Tinting.
According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, the incident began on East Ky. 90 at 6:33 p.m. Wednesday as deputies Jerry Coffey and Dereck Dennis located a suspected drug dealer in a vehicle which had turned into the Valero station. As deputies attempted a traffic stop, the driver almost ran over one of the deputies as he tried to flee the scene.
Sheriff Catron reported that the other deputy was able to cut Criswell's ignition but the driver had to be removed by force. When his female passenger exited the vehicle, deputies could see drug paraphernalia in plain view. They also noted the woman had strangulation marks and black tape on her neck.
She told the deputies she had been beaten with a nail puller, tied up and was not allowed to leave since noon that day.
A subsequent search of the vehicle led to the discovery of over eight ounces of methamphetamine, 75 diazepam tablets, digital scales, plastic baggies consistent with drug trafficking and $833 in cash.
The female was taken to the Wayne County Hospital, according to Sheriff Catron, where she was admitted for treatment.
Criswell was arrested and lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center, where he remained at press time. Court information was not immediately available.
Deputies Coffey and Dennis were assisted at the scene by Monticello Police Officer John Hurd, Lake Cumberland Drug Task Force Director Wayne Conn and Sheriff Catron.
The investigation is continuing by the Wayne County Sheriff's Office.
