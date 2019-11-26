Wayne County man facing federal charges involving child porn

A Wayne County man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Georgia on charges involving solicitation of a minor.
Brian W. Wyatt, 40, of Monticello, was arrested at a local factory Friday morning on charges of Transfer of Obscene Matter to a Minor and Attempted Coercion and Enticement.
The charges stem from incidents occurring between December 13, 2018, and March 6, 2019 in Chatham County within the jurisdiction of United States District Court's Southern District of Georgia. In the first count, Wyatt is accused of knowingly attempting to transfer obscene material to another individual who hadn't attained the age of 16. In the second count, he is accused of using "the Internet and a cellular phone to knowingly attempt to persuade, induce, entice and coerce any individual" under 18 to engage in sexual activity.
Wyatt was lodged at press time at the Laurel County Correctional Facility. According to online court records, London-based attorney Bryan Sergent was appointed to represent Wyatt in his initial court appearances for the U.S. District Court's Eastern District of Kentucky. Leading the prosecution in Georgia is Assistant United States Attorney Jennifer Kirkland.
The indictment of a person by a grand jury is an accusation only and that person is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty or otherwise pleads guilty.
