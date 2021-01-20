Wayne County Schools will be resuming in-person instruction a week early, thanks to what school officials call "a rapid decrease in COVID numbers."
According to the Lake Cumberland District Health Department, the rate of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 dropped in Wayne County from 105.25 for the week ending January 9 to 44.76 the week ending January 16.
After initially announcing students would go back February 1, district officials announced Tuesday that in-person instruction would begin next Monday in accordance with the red/white rotating schedule.
"The red group students will attend in-person instruction beginning Monday, January 25 and Wednesday, January 27," Wayne Public Relations Director Linda Jones said, "while the white group will go back to in-person instruction on Tuesday, January 26 and Thursday, January 28. Those students will join the virtual students studying long distance on their rotating days studying from home, as well as Fridays."
Jones added that buses will run their regular routes Monday through Thursday.
