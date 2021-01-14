Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron reports that his department arrested two individuals last week at the request of federal immigration officials.
United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) requested Wayne County's assistance regarding the individuals, who were suspected of violating federal immigration laws. Deputies arrested the individuals on January 5, then turned them over to ICE agents.
The individuals were transported to a federal holding facility with further investigations currently ongoing.
Sheriff Catron asks that anyone knowing of a business or individual who engages in hiring, transporting and/or harboring illegal immigrants to report the activity at (606) 348-5416.
To anonymously report tips for human trafficking, child exploitation, documentation fraud or immigration violation, visit www.ice.gov or call 1-866-347-2423. You may also contact the Federal Bureau of Investigations at www.fbi.gov/tips or call 1-800-CALL-FBI.
