The Kentucky Departmentt of Alcohol Beverage Control Office published a notice Wednesday announcing eight Quota Retail Package Liquor Licenses for Wayne County and applicants have 30 days to file for the vacancies.
According to the latest published notices, four more entities have announced their intent to sell alcohol in Wayne County. Indian Summer Lake House declares intent to apply for an NQ3 Alcohol License. The location will be 8161 West Highway 92 and the sole owner is Cynthia Kroser.
Hidden Ridge Camping Inc. of 122 Cedar Lane Farm has declared intent to apply for a NQ Retail Malt Beverage Package License and NQ4 Retail Malt Beverage Drink License. The owners are John and Ginger Smithwick of Lexington.
Cumberland Distillery LLC has declared intent to apply for a Distillery License, a Sampling License and a NQ2 License. The premises will be located at 525 Toothache Ridge Road and the owners are Eric Huffaker and Gerald Day.
Amba Inc. has also declared intent to apply for a NQ Retail Malt Beverage Package license. The location will be 1772 North Main at Monticello Food Mart. The sole owner and president is Sanjaykumar Patel.
Any person, association, corporation or body politic may protest the granting of licenses by writing to the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control in Frankfort within 30 days of the date of legal publications.
