MONTICELLO, Ky. — A suspended driver's license led to the arrest of one Monticello man along with two Somerset men on Saturday.
According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, Deputy Derek Dennis noticed a vehicle on Ky. 3106 which was being driven by 28-year-old Angel G. Benitez of Monticello — a man he knew had a suspended driver's license.
"Upon making the traffic stop, consent was obtained to search the vehicle which resulted in different types of illegal narcotics, drug paraphernalia items and an AR-15 rifle being located and confiscated," Sheriff Catron said.
Dep. Dennis charged Benitez, for driving on a DUI suspended operator’s license and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Donta L. Sloan, 27, of Somerset, was arrested for first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Eric J. Stigall, 35, of Somerset, was arrested for first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Sheriff Catron said, “Stigall was also arrested on a Pulaski County District Court Warrant of Arrest for failure to appear for arraignment on the underlying charge of operating on a suspended or revoked operators license.”
Dep. Dennis was assisted at the scene by Dep. Joe Horne.
