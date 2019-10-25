Wayne County woman granted pretrial diversion in mail theft case

A Wayne County woman has been granted a pretrial diversion after pleading guilty to mail theft last week.
Amy L. Shook, 46, of Monticello, pleaded guilty to one count of Theft of Mail Matter on October 18 before Pulaski Circuit Judge David Tapp.
The charge stemmed from an incident that occurred beginning in June 2018, in which Shook used a gift card at Walmart which had been taken from someone else's mail. Shook told Tapp she had been a mail carrier for 18 years prior to the incident. She had no prior criminal history.
In exchange for her guilty plea, Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Jeremy Bartley recommended a two-year sentence that would be diverted for a period of two years -- meaning that if Shook can comply with the terms of the diversion, the charge would not appear on her record. She must also make restitution for the amount taken.
Shook was represented by defense attorney Greg Ousley. She could have faced one to five years in jail had she been convicted of the Class D felony at trial. Judge Tapp also noted that cases involving mail are often handled by federal courts. In an order filed Wednesday with the Pulaski Circuit Clerk's Office, the judge granted the two-year pretrial diversion per the plea agreement.
The case is scheduled for review on February 7, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.