Wayne High School teacher Jared Criswell among state's best

MONTICELLO, Ky. — A virtual ceremony last week in Lexington honored Wayne County teacher Jared Criswell and 23 other educators selected as 2021 Kentucky Teacher Awards recipients.
Criswell was one of eight recipients of the achievement awards at the high school level for the state of Kentucky. Criswell serves locally as the Department Chair for English.
The ceremony, co-hosted by the the Kentucky Department of Education and Valvoline, featured some of the state’s best teachers from more than 2,500 nominations. This year, a record number of applications, over 200, were completed. The applications included info on the nominees’ teaching philosophies, teaching experiences and involvement in their respective communities, as well as letters of recommendation from peers, students, parents, administrators and others.
“Mr. Criswell is an amazing educator that demands the best from his students. He is also a great leader in our school. He’s not afraid of a challenge or trying new things,” said Justin Alley of Wayne County Schools. “Students that have him for Advanced Placement courses routinely excel on the AP test far above state and national results. It is no surprise to me for him to be named to such an exclusive award and it is very well deserved.”
During the past 10 years, Criswell has been a very innovative teacher, contributing to course offerings and extra-curricular activities at the high school. He has taught a variety of English classes, designed new courses and made a significant impact on improving student learning.
This year, Criswell is teaching three sections of English III, AP English Language and Composition, ENG 111 and ENG 112 dual credit through Campbellsville. In addition, students have particularly enjoyed attending his Creative Writing, Drama and Horror Fiction classes that he has customized in the past.
He is founder of the Writing Center, where student mentors help other students with their writing skills. He has coached the Academic Team during his entire teaching career. Criswell serves as Beta Club advisor and he proudly works with On Demand scrimmages. Years ago, he started writing On Demand questions for each grade level, and now grades all responses for the high school to help determine where gaps may be at each level.
Criswell is even teaching one course, ENG 210, on an independent basis for one student. It’s the highest level English course ever taught at Wayne County High.
“I’m always looking forward to teaching new things and continuing to find ways to offer higher-level options for students,” Criswell said. “I’m really proud of Emily Combs, because she has taken every English course we offer, to the point I’m teaching ENG 210 on an independent basis, just for her. She will leave here with nine college credit hours in English. To me, that’s awesome.”
Criswell’s credentials are impressive. He was a recipient of the Campbellsville University Excellence in Teaching Award. He has a Master’s in Education from the University of the Cumberlands. In December, he graduated from Morehead State with a Master’s in English Literature, making him a Rank 1 educator. The local 2006 graduate of Wayne County High School attended Lindsey Wilson College, graduating in 2010.
Criswell will be the first to tell you that he truly enjoys his position as an English teacher at the high school and the opportunity to give back to the school that started him on his path in life. It was the love of literature and literary interpretation that first motivated Criswell and he wanted to share it with students.
“I enjoy getting students involved in literature, which is typically seen as a stuffy or boring subject,” Criswell said. “I also like helping students to improve as writers. Every student has the potential to do well.”
