MONTICELLO, Ky. -- The head of Wayne County government is working from home thanks to a brush with coronavirus exposure.
With today's technology, Anderson has easily worked this week and continued to run Wayne County with help from his dedicated employees. He spoke to the Commonwealth Journal Friday afternoon about circumstances that brought about his quarantine.
"I was notified Monday by our health department that I should quarantine, due to my meeting with an individual that tested positive for COVID," Anderson said, adding the meeting occurred last Friday, October 16. "We … were social distanced, but we did meet for more than 15 minutes and that qualified my quarantine."
The judge was pleased to report on how he physically feels, saying, "My health is fine, with no symptoms."
Anderson spoke of how his administrative team -- including Deputy Judge Hank Bassett, his Finance Officer, Executive Secretary and Payroll and Purchasing officers -- are maintaining daily updates and keeping him informed on routine business.
"I speak through text, email or calls to not only all Department Heads, but the other elected officials when needed," Judge Anderson continued. "Just today, County Clerk Heather Piercy informed me of the early voting that is taking place in our courthouse. She reported that 2,345 residents have voted early as of 3:30 p.m. Friday afternoon."
Anderson has kept busy while being quarantined. Wednesday he participated in a Zoom meeting with the Lake Cumberland Area Development District as a member of the Executive Board and Thursday, Anderson met by Zoom with Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 8 officials and the LCADD Transportation group discussing state projects for Wayne County.
"I stand proud of the employees who surround me and continue to perform their jobs even though I am not physically in the office," Anderson said. "My team and I have not missed a beat in handling Wayne County's everyday business."
