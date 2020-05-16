Waynesburg man charged with murder

A Waynesburg man already serving 15 years in prison after pleading guilty in two 2018 robbery cases has also been charged with the murder of an 87-year-old Antioch man.
David A. Strong, 28, was indicted in February for Murder and first-degree Robbery in connection to the May 2018 death of Arlie Owens. Owens' body was discovered May 25, 2018, inside his home on Perkins Drive south of Burnside.
Pulaski County Sheriff's Office reported at the time that the victim's pickup truck was missing from the property and that deputies were investigating two prior burglary reports from the residence for a potential connection.
Days later, Strong was arrested in connection to a May 27 armed robbery of Slate Branch Quick Mart. Prior to his arrest, Strong had led authorities on a pursuit that resulted in counts of attempted murder and wanton endangerment being added to the first-degree robbery charge.
Evidence collected from Strong's storage unit and vehicle led them to name him also as a person of interest in Owens' death.
Strong ultimately pleaded guilty in January 2019 to one count of first-degree robbery, two counts of attempted murder, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, and receiving stolen property.
Commonwealth's Attorney Eddy Montgomery recommended 15 years for each robbery and attempted murder count as well as five years for each of the remaining charges. The counts would run concurrently for a total of 15 years. The prosecutor noted at the time that because robbery is considered a violent offense, Strong will have to serve at least 85 percent of his sentence in accordance with state law.
He is currently serving his sentence at Roederer Assessment Center in LaGrange, where he is expected to be released in December 2032.
According to PCSO Major Jeff Hancock, Strong wasn't formally charged with Owens' murder until prosecutors had received DNA results from the state forensics lab. Court operations were largely restricted due to the COVID-19 pandemic before Strong could be returned to Pulaski County for arraignment. He is currently scheduled to be arraigned virtually in Pulaski Circuit Court on May 28.
The indictment of a person by a grand jury is an accusation only and that person is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty or otherwise pleads guilty.
