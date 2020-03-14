We need to unite to get through Coronavirus era

The Attack of the Coronavirus.
The last couple of weeks certainly seems familiar. It's reminiscent of every zombie apocalypse B-movie that I've ever seen.
But this isn't fantasy.
This is reality.
And it's time that all Americans recognize the severity of the situation.
The Coronavirus or COVID-19 is something we don't know much about yet. But it's in the U.S. and it's in Kentucky. Thankfully, we have had no confirmed cases in Pulaski County -- and let's hope and pray that doesn't change.
We do know it is new and very contagious-- and as a result, the Coronavirus is now a pandemic, which indicates a global outbreak of the disease. According to the Center for Disease Control, pandemics happen when a new virus emerges to infect people and can spread between people sustainably. Because there is little to no pre-existing immunity against the new virus, it spreads worldwide.
The respiratory virus has caused many deaths across the globe, but some reported illnesses have been relatively mild. Early data suggests that serious illness occurs about 16 percent of the time. Older people and people of all ages with severe underlying health conditions -- like heart disease, lung disease and diabetes, for example -- seem to be at higher risk of developing serious COVID-19 illness.
It all sounds scary, but there are many reasons why we should not lose our minds over this dilemma.
President Trump realizes this is a situation that needs to be addressed with urgency and is taking action. On Friday, he declared a national state of emergency and said about $50 billion would be opened up for national, state and local response to the virus.
This isn't a "hoax" or something the "media" is blowing out of proportion.
This is now our reality and we need united leadership and a united effort to keep the virus in check.
According to the CDC, the immediate risk of being exposed to the virus is still low for most Americans, but as the outbreak expands, that risk will increase. Cases of COVID-19 and instances of community spread are being reported in a growing number of states.
This is why President Trump declared a national emergency.
This is why Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear advised schools and churches to close, and for senior centers and nursing homes to limit face-to-face visits.
This is why our school superintendents wisely chose to comply with the governor's recommendations to close.
This is why Somerset Mayor Alan Keck has addressed citizens and urged us all to stick together.
This is why sports nuts like myself will be relying on dvds and Netflix for entertainment the next few weeks, after the NCAA basketball tournament was scrapped and the NBA and NHL seasons were put on hold.
This is the bottom line: We must stop the spread of the virus so that our health-care professionals can get a handle on it, instead of being in treatment phase with more and more patients multiplying by the hour.
It's a crucial time for Pulaski County. For Kentucky. For the nation as a whole.
There's no need for panic. I can't think of any reason why people should buy as much hand sanitizer and toilet paper as their vehicle can hold. That doesn't make any sense.
But, by the same token, we need to support our leaders when they tell us this is a serious situation. When they choose to close schools, cancel basketball tournaments and limit visits at the senior center, they do it for good reason. We need to recognize these are tough calls made for the greater good -- and we need to comply with their guidelines and support their decisions.
If we can unite and cooperate, it will hasten the demise of the Coronavirus Era.
And I'm sure you all we agree, that can't come quick enough.
JEFF NEAL is the editor of the Commonwealth Journal. He can be reached at jneal@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @jnealCJ.
