The Lake Cumberland Real Estate Professionals recently held its annual awards recognition ceremony. Principal Broker, Nelson Weaver stated 2021 was an incredible year and was extremely proud of the amazing sales production of his staff. "Our team of Realtors have a dedicated focus on serving our clients' and customers' needs resulting in an impressive number of sales. We are so thankful for the opportunities we get to serve! We have formed so many wonderful relationships and our clients become like family by the end of the transaction. It is so rewarding being able to assist so many people through the home-buying process. I'm so proud of our entire team! They are just an awesome group of people to work with every day. We are so blessed!"
Millie Weaver was recognized for being Top Producer and receiving the Titanium Award with gross sales exceeding 34 million. Vicki Hines received the Platinum Award, and her sales for the year were over 16 million. The other half of the Hines Two-for-One Team, Mike Hines, was recognized with the Platinum Award as well, racking up 15 million in gross sales production. Joe Holcombe was handed the Gold Award for his hard work with sales over 7 million and Vicki Burchfield was recognized with Gold as well, selling 6.5 million in 2021. Lori Johnson rounded things out with the Silver Award. These wonderful agents could not achieve what they did without the backbone of their office, Licensed Assistant, Rose Whitaker and Administrative Assistant, Amy Charboneau (not pictured), who were each presented with the Diamond Award to recognize their invaluable service.
Nelson closed by saying, "We were able to serve a lot of people in 2021, and with the decline of Covid, we expect things to be even better this year. I am confident and happy that we will be able to help even more people with their real estate needs. Whether you are looking to buy or sell, we would love for you to consider contacting our professional staff of Realtors. Your satisfaction is our goal." The Lake Cumberland Real Estate Professionals are located at 24 Rowena Dr. Suite C, Somerset, Kentucky. You can visit them online at LakeCumberlandKy.com, keep up with the latest listings on their company Facebook page, or call the office at 606-677-0059.
