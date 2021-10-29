Weddle matriarch passes away at 94

The community is mourning the matriarch behind one of Pulaski County's premier families.
Elgie Weddle passed away Wednesday after an extended illness. She was the widow of the late Weyneth Weddle, who launched Weddle Enterprises with their son Bruce in 1976.
Elgie herself was no stranger to business. Born on September 11, 1927, in the Norfleet community of western Pulaski County to Earl and Cora Tarter, Elgie's father ran Tarter Produce Company.
Elgie and Weyneth were married in 1945 upon his return from military service at the end of World War II. He was involved in various farm work, and as their children Bruce and Lana grew up, she took a job managing a ladies' boutique at Tradewind Shopping Center. By 1968, Elgie became the owner of Young World -- which she operated until selling the store in 1996.
She was able to put that retail experience to good use as a volunteer with Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital for more than 20 years. In addition to volunteering with the Surgery Waiting Department as well as the hospital's Senior Friends program, Elgie was instrumental in the establishment of the LCRH gift shop.
"She went above and beyond to make sure that the patients and the families in the Surgery Waiting area were taken care of in a very loving, caring and compassionate way," Senior Friends Director Arlene Mofield recalled. "She was a very compassionate, loving person."
In terms of the gift shop, Mofield noted that the proceeds from sales went toward Allied Health scholarships at Somerset Community College.
Mofield added that she'd remember Elgie best as a mentor to other volunteers as well as herself. "She was not only a volunteer," the director continued, "she was my friend. I'll miss the wonderful friendship we kept over all those years. She was so giving of her time and talent.…She was always there [to volunteer], regardless of the weather or what was going on. Her dedication to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital was just outstanding."
Throughout her life, one constant for Elgie was her faith. She and her husband were charter members of Beacon Hill Baptist Church, where she was involved with the church's Vacation Bible School program as well as the BeaconHeirs.
Sam Crawford served as her pastor at Beacon Hill from 1985 through 1998. He noted her love for God and people, comparing it to electricity -- something you may not see but its power can definitely be felt.
"Elgie was one of the most beautiful persons inside and out that I've ever known," Crawford said, adding that "encouraging" was perhaps the best word to describe her. "Her faith was something she wore on her sleeve; it's who she was. She wasn't loud about it but she lived it out every day. It was just a joy to be her pastor.…Just to be around her was inspiration.
"She had some valleys in her life [but] it made her faith stronger and deeper, I think," Crawford continued. "She's one of those people that you don't forget.…There are a lot of people with a likable personality but it was deeper than that; it was Christ in her."
Accountant Bob Harris knew Elgie for some 40 years and will remember her graciousness and kindness.
"Elgie always greeted everyone she'd meet with a smile," Harris recalled, adding she treated customers and employees honestly and fairly. "I just thought the world of her.…She displayed her Christian faith every time you saw her, to everybody that she could. She was a true witness for Christ."
Marion Price was Elgie's neighbor for 15 years, but she'd known her all her life. "When I think of Elgie, the first word that comes to my mind is 'classy,'" Price said. "She was a very classy lady with a lot of compassion for a lot of people. She was a good Christian woman and could make the best cinnamon rolls you've ever eaten."
Elgie Weddle is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Lana and Don Johnson, as well as five grandsons and 12 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at the First Baptist Church of Somerset from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday and again Monday from 10 a.m. until her funeral service at 12 noon.
