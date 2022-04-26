Wednesday is Denim Day

According to RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network), an American is sexually assaulted every 68 seconds. Every 9 minutes, that victim is a child.
Everyone is encouraged to wear jeans this Wednesday, April 27, as part of Denim Day to show their support for sexual assault survivors.
Denim Day was established more than two decades ago to protest by wearing jeans and raise awareness against victim blaming in sexual assault. It evokes an infamous 1999 Italian Supreme Court ruling that a victim must have consented to her assailant because her jeans were too tight for him to remove alone.
Denim Day, usually the last Wednesday of April, is just one observance as part of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. Locally, the sexual violence prevention and education campaign has been spearheaded by the Adanta Sexual Assault Resource Center.
Though a part of Adanta and serving the same 10-county region (Adair, Casey, Clinton, Cumberland, Green, McCreary, Pulaski, Russell, Taylor, and Wayne), the center is funded primarily through federal grants like Victims of Crime Act (VOCA).
The center offer support, medical advocacy, legal advocacy, and therapy services to anyone who has been a victim of any sexual violence and their families. Sexual violence includes child sexual abuse, rape, stalking, human trafficking, sexual harassment, intimate partner violence, unwanted touching, sexual texting, date rape, and anything related.
An official police report does not have to be filed to qualify for ASARC services. Staff and volunteers simply offer support to those who need it.
To learn more, visit denimdayinfo.org or contact ASARC at 606-679-4782, ext. 2372. The center's crisis line 1-800-633-5599.
