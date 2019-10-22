The love that Hunter Denney Wesley had for animals is living on through his family.
The 12-year-old boy died last January 30 when he went back inside his burning home to save his beloved dog Pugley. Both were lost along with three other family dogs.
To celebrate what would have been Hunter's 13th birthday (October 20), the family wanted to do something to honor his love for animals, especially dogs. So they organized a party -- held Saturday, October 12, at the Science Hill Church of the Nazarene -- where those attending were encouraged to bring gifts in the form of donations to the Pulaski County Animal Shelter.
The event was a huge success, judging by the supplies collected. Hunter's parents, Tyrone and Ashley, along with little sister Tylee, delivered a truckload of food, bowls, leashes, toys and more to the shelter first thing Monday morning.
"They are a true blessing," Pulaski County Animal Control Officer Adam Scales said, "turning a tragedy into something so great for our community."
