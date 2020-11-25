After earning a whopping 63 percent of the vote across the 28th Judicial Circuit's three counties in the General Election, Teresa Whitaker was sworn in Tuesday morning as the newest judge for Pulaski, Rockcastle and Lincoln counties.
Whitaker -- a retired public advocate with 30 years experience -- will serve out the unexpired term of David A. Tapp, who resigned a year ago after the United States Senate confirmed his nomination to the bench for the U.S. Court of Federal Claims. She takes over from Judge Jerry Cox, whom Governor Andy Beshear had appointed to serve until the November 3 election.
With what would normally have been a packed ceremony whittled down to a select number of guests in accordance with COVID-19 restrictions, Cox himself was on hand to personally make the motion for Whitaker's investiture.
Cox recounted how he taught at Faubush years ago, where he first encountered Whitaker as a student who stood out from the rest. They continued to cross paths during their legal careers.
"She always did, no matter where she went, a top notch job," Cox said.
Those present were welcomed by Chief Circuit Judge Jeffrey Burdette, who introduced Kentucky Supreme Court Justice Debra Hembree Lambert to swear Whitaker into office. Justice Lambert noted that with Whitaker now on the bench, every local judicial level is "equal in gender" with Circuit Judges Burdette and Whitaker, Family Court Judges Marcus Vanover and Jane Adams Venters, and District Judges Scott Lawless and Katie Slone.
"God has ordered my steps throughout this entire proceedings," Judge Whitaker said upon taking the oath and receiving her official robe from husband Kelvin. "I give thanks to Him above anybody else."
She noted the campaign was a challenge, not only because it was her first but also it coincided with the worst pandemic in 100 years.
"Anybody that has any knowledge of me whatsoever knows that my faith will go forward with me as I preside over this court," Judge Whitaker continued. "I do not take this job lightly. I will faithfully perform my duties…to the best of my ability and I look forward to serving Pulaski County, Lincoln County and Rockcastle County."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.