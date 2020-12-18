Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? There is a good chance it might happen this year.
Kevin Sullivan, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Jackson, says a sharp Arctic cold front is scheduled to move across the Lake Cumberland area next Wednesday and Thursday (Christmas Eve) and the cold spell should bring snow showers and a good possibility of a White Christmas. Meteorologists' definition of a white Christmas is an inch of snow on the ground Christmas morning. Since folks are encouraged to stay home because of coronavirus, it might be nice to look out the window at falling snow.
Between now and Christmas, after a less than pleasant weekend, rain and snow will move out and the first of next week looks relatively nice for late December.
Historically, there is a 10-25 percent chance of a White Christmas in the Lake Cumberland area. As memory serves, Pulaski County was on the borderline of a major winter storm in 2004 that paralyzed the northern and central parts of the state. Western areas of Pulaski County had the qualifying inch of snow on the ground Christmas morning, but some parts of the county got no more than a skiff.
Heavy snows showers on Christmas Day 1993 gave Pulaski County a white Christmas; the ground was white on Christmas in 1992; and in 1985. There have been six White Christmases since 1981 at the National Weather Service office at Jackson in Breathitt County. White Christmas was immortalized by Bing Crosby singing the Irving Berlin song by that name. White Christmas, the greatest selling single (record) in history, sold 50 million copies worldwide. A 1954 film by the same name starred Crosby, Danny Kaye and Rosemary Clooney.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.