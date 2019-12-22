In his December 6 executive order granting a full pardon to Brett Dustin Whittaker, former Governor Matt Bevin wrote that the 36-year-old Somerset man's nine years in prison had transformed his life "spiritually, emotionally and psychologically."
"In this regard, he embodies the best of what society would hope for prison to do for an inmate" then-Gov. Bevin wrote of Whittaker. "He is a new man ready to return to his community."
Whittaker wants the chance to prove that's true. "I'm appreciative of the opportunity for a second chance that Gov. Bevin has given me," he said. "I'm committed to not letting him or my family and friends down."
Reuniting with his family has been amazing, Whittaker said, though he's still adjusting to how much Somerset has changed over his years away.
"Everybody's happy to have me home, and I'm happy to be back," he continued. "I've just got to prove myself now, and I will do that."
Whittaker praises God and His glory for the chance he has now. "He's got a plan for my life or I wouldn't be sitting here right now."
As one of five inmates serving murder sentences whom Bevin released by executive order on his last day as governor, Whittaker knows he's under more scrutiny than most newly-released inmates.
The former governor defended the controversial in a series of Tweets on December 13 -- saying America was built on "support for redemption and second chances.""Each case had its own set of facts, evidence, lack of evidence, supporting documents, reasons and unique details, most of which the arm-chair critics are not aware of," Bevin wrote. "… I did my very best, over many hours, days, weeks and years, to reach fair and just decisions … Not one person receiving a pardon would I not welcome as a co-worker, neighbor, or to sit beside me or any member of my family in a church pew or at a public event."Of the more than 400 executive pardons/commutations issued, Bevin added he reviewed every application on his own and "personally wrote every word of justification for each pardon granted and each sentence commuted."
In the local case, Whittaker pleaded guilty to two counts of wanton murder in connection to a 2010 crash in Lincoln County that killed a Berea preacher and his wife. He had been accused of driving with a blood-alcohol level twice the legal limit while he was already on shock probation for a 2006 assault in Madison County.
According to reports at the time the crash, Whittaker's pickup southbound truck crossed into oncoming traffic near the Garrard-Lincoln county line and struck a Toyota Corolla driven by Lavanda Rowland, who was killed along with her husband John. The couple had been in Stanford helping to build a new church.
The Rowlands were pronounced dead on the scene that night, and police reportedly found containers of alcohol in Whittaker's vehicle. In addition to the Madison County assault, Whittaker has an extensive history of alcohol-related charges dating back to 2002.
After pleading guilty in the Rowland crash, Whittaker was sentenced to 20 years. Due to the nature of the charges, he was to have served 85 percent of the sentence.
Whittaker told the Commonwealth Journal that he filed an application to have his sentence commuted through the General Counsel's office and was not expecting a full pardon. He cried when he learned of it on December 11.
A big factor in the transformation Gov. Bevin referred to, according to Whittaker, is the forgiveness of the Rowlands' family, whom he said reached out to him three and a half years ago.
"They've forgiven me," he said. "They want me to forgive myself; they don't hate me or resent me. We've stayed in contact for three and a half years, writing back and forth every couple of months."
Whittaker's contact with the family seems to have been primarily from the Rowlands' daughter, whom he said knew all about his effort to get released early. "She's supported me through this whole thing," he said. "We're friends now."
While he'd seen news reports that the children had forgiven him, Whittaker said he thought it was because the Rowlands had been ministers.
"I just figured that was the Christian thing to say at the time," he said. "When she finally reached out to me six years after the crash, she changed my life with forgiving me. I never thought I'd be able to forgive myself for it and never thought she would. The only thing I can say is God's amazing."
Whittaker lamented the attention surrounding the pardons for the family. "They've went through enough," he said. "They keep bashing this on the news and they're trying to move on with their lives…. I've got big shoulders; I can handle it but I hate it for the victims' family, for her and her family, to have to relive everything."
The newspaper's efforts to reach the Rowlands' adult children had not been successful as of press time.
Prosecutor Eddy Montgomery -- Commonwealth's Attorney for Lincoln, Pulaski and Rockcastle counties -- was shocked to learn about Whittaker's release through the press and scrambled to reach the victims' family before they found out the same way. His office attempted to reach the Rowlands' son and ended up speaking to his wife.
While Montgomery didn't get the impression the family was friendly with Whittaker, he couldn't speak to their feelings on his early release.
The prosecutor himself had expressed frustration with media reports that Whittaker had racked up 30 disciplinary violations since 2011 according to Kentucky Department of Corrections records.
Those violations reportedly include positive intoxicant tests, physical action against another inmate, destruction of property and failure to abide by schedules. Five of the violations were this year alone, with one involving contraband just days before his pardon.
Montgomery questioned whether Bevin did his research when it came to Whittaker's DOC violations. On Friday, he said that his issue wasn't with Whittaker personally.
"I disagree with what the governor did," Montgomery said. "For him [Whittaker], I hope he turns his life around. He's gotten quite a break and I hope he makes the best of it."
Whittaker downplayed his disciplinary record, telling the Courier Journal earlier this week that the contraband was an extra pair of sunglasses and his fights were in self-defense. He also asserted that he was convicted in fewer than a third of his disciplinary actions.
To this newspaper, Whittaker acknowledged that "prison is rough" but added that an inmate could be written up taking extra food from the chow hall to save to eat before bedtime or wearing a hat inside.
"It's a hard life to live that I've lived for the last 10 years," Whittaker said of his mistakes.
"Was I perfect in there? No," he said. "But I've strived to be a better man each day. That's what I've done and what I plan to continue to do."
While in prison, Whittaker said he attended Bible college and clerked in the chaplain's office in the last year, worked as a legal aide the last three years, and served in multiple clubs.
"I must not have too bad of an inmate or Bevin wouldn't have let me out," he said. "He saw all this.
"I'll never drink another drop again," Whittaker continued. "If I drink one beer out here, that means that those two people died for nothing and the last 10 years of my life, being away from my family, was for nothing."
