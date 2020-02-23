So you want term limits? Don't waste your breath. With the goodies our representatives in Frankfort and Washington are getting ain't no way they are going to vote themselves out of a job. That would be sort of dumb, now wouldn't it?
Folks we send to Frankfort and Washington certainly are not dumb. They may be smarter that we are. We have the power to get rid of them and, instead, we allow them to sit up there and live the life of Riley on our hard-earned tax dollars.
Speaking of our power, some 96 percent of Pulaski countians old enough to vote are registered and eligible to vote. The same percentage of registered voters seems to apply statewide.
It's a shame a 30 percent turnout is considered good. That means less than a third of our voters are running the state and country. Turnout should be at least above 75 percent.
If you don't like what's going on in Frankfort and Washington take the time and go to the polls and vote the rascals out. Your boss is required to give you sufficient time to cast your ballot.
Think about it. Why did you register to vote? Because you want to have a say about what's going on; laws, regulations, executive orders, pardons, whatever; things that affect your everyday life. If you don't vote, then you have no right to complain.
Important primary contests are coming up May 19. We'll be deciding who will represent us in Frankfort and Washington for the next two, four or eight years, depending on the office.
Kentucky has 3,482,152 registered voters. Of that number 48,299 are Pulaski countians. If we all go to the polls and vote on Election Day, that's enough to make a difference both in Frankfort and Washington.
Why should we let those folks live off the fat of the land year after year, term after term when as you drive to work in the morning you see Pulaski countians walking to work with coats pulled over their heads to ward off the cold. Some ride bicycles, enhancing the wind chill. They can't afford a car.
These people work, many for minimum wage, and they pay taxes. We pay taxes; out of every dollar we spend 6 cents in sales tax go to Frankfort. We pay income taxes to the state and nation. We deserve better than we are getting.
It's so easy to vote in Pulaski County. There are 56 voting places, one near you. Electronic polling books (e-poll books) were added at every precinct last year. A voter simply slides his or her driver's licence into the electronic devise and all pertinent information about the voter flashes on the screen. In case you don't have a driver's license, a precinct worker types your name into the e-poll book and, if you are a registered voter, the information appears. After that simple procedure, the voter is given a paper ballot on which a mark is made in the block beside your favorite candidate. The marked ballot is slid into an optical scanner that registers your vote.
Please don't vote a straight ticket, that is, putting your "X" under the log cabin or rooster. Indications are we have about 5,000 straight votes in Pulaski County. Look down the list. Consider the names on the ballot. Put your "X" beside the candidate's name, Democratic, Republican, whomever you believe will represent you the best.
Don't worry about Russia or China or anybody else messing with elections in Pulaski County. Pulaski County's election equipment is top of the line. It stands alone. It is not connected to the Internet. No way can anyone tinker with the way we vote. And, with paper ballots we have a paper trail.
A passing thought: Seems to us it would improve our election turnout if the state would do away with some of those silly laws that don't allow anyone to talk about their favorite candidate within 50 feet of the entrance to a polling place.
"Going to the election" used to be a looked-forward-to event. We believe it could be again if we could go to vote, take a lunch and meet our friends.
