This past Sunday I became aware of a disturbing Facebook post by an employee of the Somerset Independent School System. This post was hurtful to me personally for several reasons. To begin with, I've always felt Somerset Independent Schools was a school system that prided itself on its diversity. I did not personally attend school there, but I did work there for several years and had children who attended school there for many years as well as my own mother, who attended Somerset High School. Most of the black youth in Somerset either attend or have attended Somerset Independent Schools since the schools were integrated 60 or so years ago. So how is it that that we have people who work in the district blatantly displaying symbols of racism without giving it a second thought? How do we expect a School District to properly educate our children when their own employees are willing to post propaganda degrading a US Senator and a VP candidate? Employees who are willing to post memes that display Black lives being urinated on and pictures of a noose with the words "if we want to make America great again, we have to make evil people fear punishment again." A noose! One of the most painful symbols of slavery and racism in America's history. Is this what we should expect and accept from a public employee who is supposed to serve everyone equally?
Next, I hurt for the little Black and Brown children who are under the supervision and influence of someone who has so little regard for who they are. Their posts make it quite clear how they feel about Black children and Black lives. Can we really expect them to be fair and just in any situation involving a Black child? And maybe most painful of all are the people in the community who will see these posts and fail to condemn them, or worse yet, "like" the post. Many of these same people will claim that we have a community which embraces Peace and Love, they claim that we do not have the same racial disparities and injustice that plagues the rest of our nation, they will proudly say "I have Black friends". In my eyes, if you supported your "Black friends", you would stand up for them when someone posts a picture of them being urinated on. I remember when I was a custodian at Somerset High School over 20 years ago, on 3 occasions I had to remove raccoons that were thrown in the school yard and everyone knew what they were meant to represent. You would think by now we would have moved forward but instead we're now proudly posting pictures of a noose! Prior co-workers, people I thought supported me and were my friends, have shown that they do not believe Black lives matter. That my Black life does not matter. That my Black children and my Black grandchild do not matter.
I understand we are all individual citizens with different beliefs, attitudes, and values. I understand we all have a right to free speech, and I respect that. But I also know some speech has consequences. If this post was made by someone who was not a public employee, I would not be speaking out. Make no mistake about it, this type of free speech represents the very oppression that many of you claim does not exist. Your free speech is an extension of the employer you represent. And when that employer has power over minorities it represents an oppressive value. If this was the employee of private business, I would have just made the choice to not patronize that business. The Black and Brown children being served by Somerset Independent Schools do not have that choice. With this being said, I am not calling for this person to be fired. I will leave that decision up to the Superintendent of the System who I trust will make a decision that is in the best interest of all the parties involved. It is my hope and prayer that a message will be sent that future episodes will not be tolerated. Black children matter, and Black and Brown parents want to know that they can send their kids to school without worry that they will be treated with the same dignity and respect as any other children. When employees feel it is perfectly okay to make public statements like what is displayed in those posts, many Black and Brown parents might rightfully question what treatment their children will receive. If we are truly going to be the community that many claim it to be, we all have a responsibility to condemn racism and not click the like button because you think it is funny. The impression you leave is that you agree with the racism and we must be better than that.
"When you see something that is not right, not fair, not just, you have to speak up. You have to say something, you have to do something." Hon. Congressman John Lewis.
David Townsend
Somerset, Kentucky
Editor's Note: The employee referenced in Mr. Townsend's letter is no longer an employee of the Somerset Independent School System. The Commonwealth Journal is looking into the story and may provide more information soon.
