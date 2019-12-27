Former Somerset mayor JP Wiles has died.
Wiles, 85, passed away December 26 after a prolonged illness. The two-term mayor led the city from 1999 to 2007 -- working to help secure $75 million in grant monies for various city projects during his tenure of service.
A redesigned Monticello Street and SomerSplash water park were two of the projects Wiles had said he was most proud of as mayor.
Another endeavor close to Wiles' heart was the scattered homes project. The city of Somerset built some 30 homes for needy families through a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) geared toward low-income, disabled or elderly property owners with qualifying properties.
Somerset City Council member Jerry Wheeldon cited Wiles' friendship with Congressman Hal Rogers as a positive in the city's growth at that time.
"I worked with JP all the time he was there," Wheeldon said. "He did a lot of good things for Somerset. I agreed with him on most things, and a few things I didn't. But we worked together and accomplished, I thought, a lot while he was there…With JP and Harold together, it was a good venture for Somerset."
On Thursday, Wiles was remembered by several who had served on City Council at the time he was mayor. Both Jerry Girdler and Jim Mitchell recalled his conservative approach to local government.
"He was a super mayor," Councilor Mitchell said. "He believed in taking care of the money; that's the reason we have the $19 or 20 million we have in the bank today."
Mitchell knew Wiles for years prior to them working together in city government. Wiles was Mitchell's insurance agent when he sold Commonwealth Insurance. "He really was a fine gentleman and an intelligent man," Mitchell said.
"He had the people's interest at heart," Councilor Girdler said, adding Wiles had been mayor when he was first elected in 2002. "I'll miss him."
"If the man told you something, you could mark it down," said Councilor John Ricky Minton, first elected in 1994. "I think he pretty much treated everyone fairly. He was a very fair man, I thought…He would tell it like it was and wouldn't beat around the bush with you."
Councilor Donna Hunley, who's worked with five mayors and counting, called him "a very nice gentlemen and good person."
"I thought Mayor Wiles did well and the city grew as a result," former councilor Clarence Floyd said, adding that Wiles was also a veteran.
In addition to serving two terms as mayor, Wiles represented the old 6th District on Pulaski Fiscal Court for four years. He counted his ability to work with county leaders a top priority for attracting business and industry.
Mayor Wiles lost his bid for a third term to Eddie Girdler by a slim 41-vote margin in November 2006. After that, he served as a 21-county district director for then-Governor Ernie Fletcher until Fletcher too was defeated the following year.
Wiles said more than once he enjoyed every day during his eight years as Somerset's mayor, and tried unsuccessfully to regain the seat in 2010 before subsequently retiring. In his down time, he was known to enjoy a good game of golf.
Lake Cumberland Funeral Home is handling funeral arrangements for Wiles, which were pending at press time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.