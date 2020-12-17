As Pulaski County and Kentucky head into next year when there are no scheduled elections county clerks across the state brace for hundreds of filing for local offices up for election in 2022.
And, changes in the way we vote, some triggered by successful alterations mandated by COVID-19 restrictions, may become permanent. Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams, during comments Monday while hosting Kentucky's presidential electors, said: "I intend to offer legislation to make it even easier to vote, but also even harder to cheat - to move Kentucky toward universal paper ballots (Pulaski countians already use paper ballots), to expand post-election audit practices, and to more efficiently keep our voter rolls up to date."
County clerks across the state have overwhelming endorsed early voting and apparently have not strenuously objected to no-excuse absentee voting despite its hardship on local boards of election. Some 5,985 Pulaski countians voted by mail-in ballots during the recent General Election.
Kentucky law currently doesn't allow early voting except by absentee ballots requested by persons who are unable to make it to the polls on Election Day. Early voting and no-excuse absentee voting both were done during 2020 primaries and the General Election by COVID-19 mandates. This could be kept in place or changed by the General Assembly during its session beginning in January.
Pulaski County Board of Elections set a standard during the 2020 election cycle by its consolidation of precincts and general handling of the pandemic election process. Some 31,715 Pulaski countians voted during the General Election, biggest turnout in history.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.