Wilson: Borer may be on plateau

"I'm still getting a lot of calls from homeowners about ash trees."
Beth Wilson, Pulaski County Extension agent for horticulture, assured the emerald ash borer "is still our there," threatening millions of ash trees in Pulaski County.
However, her current assessment of the situation is " … I believe it is on a plateau."
Wilson has been warning about the pest for a couple of years. A high infestation would have a major impact because there are more than 6 million ash trees in Pulaski County, fourth largest number among Kentucky counties.
Ashes are dioecious trees -- meaning individual trees contain either male or female parts, but not both. The fruits on ash trees are similar to the winged seeds of maples and are usually grouped in clusters on the stem.
Newly emerged emerald ash borer adults are most active when it is warm and sunny. They feed for several days before mating, chewing irregular notches along leaf margins. Mated females will feed for another week or two before laying eggs in bark crevices or under bark flaps on the trunk. One female will lay between 60 and 90 eggs, the UK agriculture college says.
Canopies of infested trees begin to thin above infested portions of the trunk and major branches because the borer destroys the water and nutrient conducting tissues under the bark. Heavily infested trees exhibit canopy die-back usually starting at the top of the tree. One-third to one-half of the branches may die in one year. Most of the canopy will be dead within two years of when symptoms are first observed.
Sometimes ash trees push out sprouts from the trunk after the upper portions of the tree dies. Although difficult to see, the adult beetles leave a "D"-shaped exit hole in the bark, roughly 1/8 inch in diameter, when they emerge in June, according to Emerald Ash Borer Information Network.
Homeowners can protect desirable ash trees with diameters of 20 inches or less at 4.5 feet above ground level using a soil drench containing the active ingredient imidacloprid, UK College of Agriculture advised. Tree care professionals have products and techniques that can protect larger trees or that provide a longer period of protection.
Wilson said there is a possibility some of the trees may survive; the borer could miss the tree, she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.