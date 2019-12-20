Winter Solstice 2019 arrives 41 minutes before midnight on Saturday. That's the astronomical beginning of winter in the Northern Hemisphere. That's where we live.
The coldest season is here about four hours after Kentucky Wildcats play Ohio State. As this article is written, of course, we don't know the score, but if the Wildcats don't redeem themselves against the Buckeyes at the CBS Sports Classic in Las Vagas, most of Big Blue Nation will head into January with more than cold feet. The midnight loss to the Utah Utes Wednesday and early Thursday sent a pre-winter chill through Wildcat faithful.
Reason for the winter season is the tilt of the Earth's axis putting the sun directly over the Tropic of Capricorn. With the sun way down South it gives Pulaski County and the Lake Cumberland area slanted rays of sunlight and less heat.
Seems Saturday, shortest day of the year, would be the coldest, but not necessarily so. The Earth's atmosphere changes slowly, and tends to run about four to six weeks behind the sun. So, mid to late January is usually the coldest time.
On January 19, 1994 the temperature in Somerset reached a record 32 degrees BELOW zero with a foot of snow on the ground. It could have been colder; at 32 below alcohol in the official thermometer froze and possibility of colder air couldn't be measured. It was 28 BELOW January 24, 1963 with 6 to 7 inches of snow.
The weather isn't always bitterly cold in January. January 2017 tied a record with 16 straight days when temperatures never dropped to the freezing point. February that followed seemed more like April than in the middle of what was an almost snowless winter.
Many Januarys past, this newspaper published a photograph of a plum tree in full bloom at the middle of January. The tree was on the farm of the late Ed Boss at Bronston.
Most times, however, January is cold, and January's cold can be depressing. Out of sight and sound are "City sidewalks, busy sidewalks, dressed in holiday style." Christmas packages have been opened and wrapping paper discarded. Ugly ties, clothes that don't fit, gifts we don't like, all have been exchanged.
May we wax poetic: Jack Frost paints patterns on icy windows, an indoor warning of outside cold. Snow filters through chinks in an old log house. A last leaf clings as if it dreads a fall; like an old man, holding to life.
A hazy, icy fog overhangs frozen ponds. Birds cluster together, a communal quest for food. Feeders are lifelines for fluttering creatures.
Frigid cold creates deathly quiet; a depression, seemingly a lost cause. Will it ever be warm again?
Yes, hope springs eternal, and there is always a dream.
As Betty Midler sang: "Far beneath the bitter snows
Lies the seed that with the sun's love
In the spring becomes the rose."
