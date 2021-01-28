Witness in Brumley murder waiting for new trial date in separate case

A local man identified as a witness to the 2019 murder of LeeAnna Brumley is awaiting trial on a separate charge.
Corky Lee Hendricks, 40, of Science Hill, was initially due to stand trial last week on charges of Convicted Felon in Possession of a Handgun; Cultivation of Marijuana, 5 or More Plants (1st offense); and two counts of first-degree Persistent Felony Offender.
Hendricks' current charges are not connected to the Brumley murder and he has not been charged in that case. However, he was appointed conflict counsel so that he wouldn't have to be represented by the local public defender's office, which had already been appointed to someone else also involved with the Brumley case.
Brumley was 25 when she disappeared in May 2019. A break in the case came that fall after local law enforcement announced that Hendricks was wanted for questioning but it was ultimately 34-year-old Danelle Nicole Powell who was charged with Brumley's murder.
Last May, Hendricks' attorney James Cox filed a motion to suppress evidence for the marijuana and weapon charges against Hendricks -- arguing that Powell apparently supplied the information authorities used to obtain the search warrant against him. That motion was denied in August and Hendricks' trial was scheduled for January 19.
But by the end of the year, new COVID-19 restrictions caused the trial to be continued. With jury trials suspended statewide at least until April 1, Hendricks is currently scheduled for a pretrial conference in Pulaski Circuit Court on February 18.
At press time, Hendricks remained lodged at the Pulaski County Detention Center in lieu of a $20,000 bond.
