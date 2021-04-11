Woman arrested in McCreary shooting

The Pulaski County Coroner's Office assisted with an investigation into a fatal shooting that occurred over the weekend in neighboring McCreary County.
Ashley Roberta Bytheway, 36, of Whitley City, was arrested by Kentucky State Police Saturday on one count of Murder.
According to KSP Post 11 in London, Bytheway was involved in a verbal dispute with 31-year-old Brandon J. Probus of Pine Knot that ended with the shooting. KSP was dispatched to the scene, outside a residence on Marshes Siding Road, at approximately 6:35 p.m. Saturday evening.
During the investigation, it was determined Bytheway shot Probus once while he was sitting in the driver's seat of his vehicle. Probus was taken to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital where he was pronounced deceased by the Pulaski County Coroner, KSP said. Probus' body was taken to the State Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.
Bytheway has been lodged in the Knox County Detention Center since early Sunday morning.
The investigation is continuing by Post 11 Detective Billy Correll. He was assisted at the scene by other Post 11 personnel, the McCreary County Sheriff's Office, McCreary County EMS and Pulaski County Coroner.
