A Michigan woman was killed Thursday morning after the tractor trailer she was traveling in rolled over on Ky. 90 in Bronston.
According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, the accident occurred at approximately 1:56 a.m., in the vicinity of Lake Cumberland Pro Bass and Lakeway Storage Center.
Johnny Louis Curtis, 57, of Montgomery, Michigan, was driving the semi -- which was carrying a flatbed load of wooden planks -- westbound when he lost control and overturned. Curtis was trapped in the cab when first responders arrived. Once he was extricated, Curtis was flown to the University of Kentucky Medical Center. His condition was not known at press time.
The trucker's passenger was his wife -- 64-year-old Lynne Marie Curtis, also of Montgomery, Michigan -- who was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pulaski County Coroner's Office.
A dog had also been with the Curtises, and was taken for care by Pulaski County Animal Control.
Somerset-Pulaski Special Response Team Chief Doug Baker said all the agencies worked together to free the victims and clear the scene. Luckily the semi's fuel tanks didn't rupture either during the accident or when set back upright. The highway was reopened just before 7 a.m.
While the accident's cause wasn't immediately clear, PCSO Major Jeff Hancock said deputies are investigating the possibility that the truck either had to dodge something or actually hit something lying in the road.
Found at the scene were an engine block, two push mowers, a small John Deere pull-type trailer, and other items. These items look like they may have fallen from another vehicle or pull- type utility trailer. The Sheriff's Office is asking any business or resident that has video cameras to check to see if they can identify any vehicle that may have been carrying that type of load -- even if it's outside the vicinity of the accident since the vehicle could have come from any direction.
The Sheriff's Office believes that it is possible that someone lost items from their vehicle near the time of the accident. Since traffic is heavy along Ky. 90, the items likely would not have been in the roadway long.
Anyone with information about a driver hauling such items should contact the Sheriff's Office at 606-678-5145. You do not have to give your name. The public can also visit the Sheriff's Office website and leave an anonymous tip at http://www.pulaskisheriff.com/tip.php.
You can also visit PCSO's Facebook Page and upload pictures and videos by clicking this link: https://pulaskisheriffky.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/fatalaccidentonhwy90.
PCSO units responding to the scene were Deputies Ryan Jones, Logan Starnes, Brandon Smith and Tan Hudson with Lt. Jon Williams called out to assist. Dep. Jones is leading the investigation.
The sheriff's office was also assisted by Bronston Volunteer Fire Department, Burnside Volunteer Fire Department, Somerset-Pulaski County EMS, Pulaski County Rescue Squad, Air Methods, PHI, Candido's Towing and Pulaski County 911.
